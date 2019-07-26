Park West Asset Management Decreased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $6.39 Million; Share Value Rose; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Rose, Holder Sands Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.78 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 2.65 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 201,596 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 168,035 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $33.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 18.43 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.