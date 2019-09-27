Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Stake By $1.97 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 50.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 650,321 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 645,421 shares with $76.66 million value, down from 1.30M last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $3.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 116,899 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) stake by 50.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 78,733 shares as Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 78,141 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 156,874 last quarter. Hospitality Pptys Tr now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 701,864 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Stitch Fix Inc stake by 750,000 shares to 950,000 valued at $30.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs stake by 1.65 million shares and now owns 2.15 million shares. Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) was raised too.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.90M for 10.37 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,979 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Inc. Blackrock Incorporated holds 3.60 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,273 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 2.25M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.03% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 15,168 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 56,562 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. State Street reported 701,879 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management Company reported 0.07% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 24,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 30,705 shares. Pdts Llc holds 0.16% or 22,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 17,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Advsr Preferred Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 305 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. HPT’s profit will be $159.51M for 6.52 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.