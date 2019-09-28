Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Ciena (CIEN)

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 71,290 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 505,000 shares with $41.00M value, down from 576,290 last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 203,755 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C

Among 10 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ciena has $5600 highest and $4300 lowest target. $49.40’s average target is 25.57% above currents $39.34 stock price. Ciena had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 6. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 29 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. See Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $48.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 2.11M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication reported 214,413 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Friess Associate Ltd Liability Company invested in 594,834 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc stated it has 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Whittier has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 95 were accumulated by Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Quantbot Techs L P has 83,316 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 82,324 shares stake. 11,842 are owned by Advisory Research. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 119,181 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 3.11M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 21,700 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 27 shares.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 27.27% above currents $82.5 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Buckingham Research. Imperial Capital maintained The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $10500 target.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 18.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Optimizerx Corp stake by 133,238 shares to 1.09 million valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Covetrus Inc stake by 649,263 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was raised too.