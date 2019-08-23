Park West Asset Management Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Has 2.8 Sentiment

Walt Disney Co (DIS) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 1127 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 403 decreased and sold their stock positions in Walt Disney Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.09 billion shares, up from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Walt Disney Co in top ten holdings decreased from 123 to 121 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 347 Increased: 908 New Position: 219.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $8.99M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 385,703 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Waitr Hldgs Inc stake by 168,035 shares to 2.70M valued at $33.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags Inc stake by 181,154 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. R1 Rcm Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 5.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $239.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.