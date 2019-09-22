Park West Asset Management Cut Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding; Shorts at Centrus Energy Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Raised By 9.64%

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 50.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 650,321 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 645,421 shares with $76.66 million value, down from 1.30M last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 398,464 shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Centrus Energy Corp Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had an increase of 9.64% in short interest. LEU’s SI was 21,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.64% from 19,700 shares previously. With 21,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Centrus Energy Corp Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s short sellers to cover LEU’s short positions. The SI to Centrus Energy Corp Class A’s float is 0.43%. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 7,805 shares traded. Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) has risen 2.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LEU News: 14/03/2018 – Centrus Energy 4Q EPS $3.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centrus Energy Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEU); 03/05/2018 – Centrus Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Orano; 28/03/2018 – X-energy Contracts with Centrus to Support Advanced Nuclear Fuel Fabrication Facility Work; 06/03/2018 Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 14/03/2018 – CENTRUS ENERGY CORP – CENTRUS ANTICIPATES SWU AND URANIUM REVENUE IN 2018 IN A RANGE OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Centrus Energy Expands Supply Arrangements With Orano Cycle, Signs Long-Term Agreement; 08/05/2018 – CENTRUS ENERGY CORP – REAFFIRMING ANNUAL OUTLOOK OF $175-200 MLN IN REVENUE AND $100-125 MLN CASH BALANCE FOR YEAR-END 2018; 08/05/2018 – Centrus Energy 1Q Rev $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – Centrus Energy 4Q Rev $116.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,960 shares. Axa has 26,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 159,466 shares. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 806 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 4,371 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 25,200 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 28,381 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 1,087 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Smith Graham And Co Inv Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 87,241 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 24,934 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.90M for 10.36 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 341,612 shares to 685,700 valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs stake by 1.65 million shares and now owns 2.15M shares. Univar Inc was raised too.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.49 million. The firm operates in two divisions, LEU and Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.