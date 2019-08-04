Park West Asset Management Cut Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Position by $12.18 Million; Shares Declined; John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Its Tortoise Energy Inf (TYG) Position by $503,700

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (TYG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 196,010 shares traded or 24.18% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 296,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The hedge fund held 327,923 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 624,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 256,428 shares traded or 35.87% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 168,035 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $33.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 265,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4,820 activity. 110 shares were bought by Paquette Jennifer, worth $2,441.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares to 397,110 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).