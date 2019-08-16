Park West Asset Management Cut Its First Solar (FSLR) Position by $10.40 Million; Share Price Rose; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 6.59M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC)

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.47M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 544,301 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 1.15 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $36.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 133,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “First Solar’s Ups and Downs Continue – The Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/10/2019: SFET,FSLR,IZEA,CALX – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Renewable Energy Stocks Could Have a Great Year – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMGN, FSLR, APC – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “One Big Warning Sign for First Solar’s Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 4,763 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Kwmg Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Centurylink Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 24,906 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 225 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 21,839 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Prudential accumulated 45,243 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 1.64 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 19,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,544 are owned by Prelude Management Lc. Cibc Markets invested in 0.03% or 154,942 shares. 18,585 were accumulated by Tower Rech (Trc). Cap Inc Ca reported 8,999 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 613,071 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 64,710 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 9,959 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 110,465 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 122,741 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ww Asset accumulated 46,495 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 177,465 shares. 1.27M were reported by Citigroup. Clean Yield accumulated 64,629 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares to 200,067 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).