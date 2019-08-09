Park West Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) as Stock Value Declined; As Kimberly (KMB) Valuation Rose, Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lowered Its Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83 million, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 1.21 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 3,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 28,125 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 31,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 1.11M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.19% stake. California-based Violich Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.92% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oakworth Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 3,000 are held by Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moors And Cabot owns 38,796 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 15,206 shares. 44,944 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri has 1,825 shares. Ssi Investment Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.54% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 28.16 million shares. 35 are held by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Com.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 5,818 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 3,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $634.41 million for 19.37 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 472,977 shares. Moreover, American Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 10,300 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com has invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Castleark Management accumulated 0.33% or 164,880 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.31M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 29,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,912 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 134,043 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0.05% or 360,085 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability reported 4.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 900 shares. 313,937 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 5,065 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 294,593 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,198 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $156.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 309,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

