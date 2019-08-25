Park West Asset Management Boosted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $383,031; Shares Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 7,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 19,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 26,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83M, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 800,470 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,876 shares to 22,896 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 235,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

