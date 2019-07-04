Park Presidio Capital Upped Lkq (LKQ) Stake By $2.80 Million; Wayside Technology Group Has 1 Sentiment

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 7 trimmed and sold stakes in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.83 million shares, down from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 2.94 million shares with $83.44 million value, up from 2.84M last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.63M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity. On Monday, January 14 the insider Quinn John S sold $260,456.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 908,620 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability. Creative Planning has 9,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Co Il reported 7,305 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 210,000 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc has 14,247 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 466,726 shares. Natl Inv Ser Wi accumulated 2.98% or 95,743 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Company holds 4.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 2.77M shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 21,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 14,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 17,140 shares. 13,883 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 12,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $164,836 activity.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 42,398 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,837 shares.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.56 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 15.06 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

