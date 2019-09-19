Park Presidio Capital Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Ball (BLL) Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 110,000 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 1.11M shares with $79.65 million value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $14.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 204,732 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 25.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 54,071 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 269,180 shares with $18.84 million value, up from 215,109 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 420,538 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 32,323 shares to 237,651 valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 5,192 shares and now owns 17,196 shares. Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.18% or 142,774 shares. Architects holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 25,917 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14.57M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 841,898 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 138,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marsico Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Csat Investment Advisory LP has 787 shares. 16,831 are owned by Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd. Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% or 62,589 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 47,741 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 7.49% above currents $73.96 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of BLL in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Friday, April 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6800 target in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 1,976 shares. Davenport Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 66,606 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Muhlenkamp And holds 1.83% or 52,521 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,928 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Covington Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,005 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 42,493 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 49,391 shares. Orrstown reported 14 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 11.17% above currents $74.66 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.