Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position as Share Value Declined; River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $371,082 as Shares Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 16,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 134,682 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 150,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.52 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 5.49M shares traded or 17.92% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 21.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

