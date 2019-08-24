Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding as Shares Declined; Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Its Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $68.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.