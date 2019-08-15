Park Presidio Capital Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Position by $34.44 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 331,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,411 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 487,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 5.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34M, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.23. About 9.92 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from rest of the world; 27/03/2018 – Three users sue Facebook over collection of call and text history

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,083 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 5.24 million shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,147 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acadian Asset Ltd Co has invested 1.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd reported 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Finance Grp stated it has 56,275 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Private Na has 1.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Truepoint accumulated 273,356 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated stated it has 64,298 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Saybrook Nc holds 18,403 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp invested in 170,894 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Associated Banc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Business Fincl Services reported 7,970 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) by 484,500 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 98,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,555 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt has invested 1.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Doliver Advisors LP reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts Ma reported 0.62% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 2,354 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Matthew 25 Mngmt has 5.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 93,000 shares. Maryland-based Horan Management has invested 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 79,733 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank Company reported 9,404 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 0.52% or 6,266 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 29,904 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt invested 1.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 11,232 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 6,879 shares.

