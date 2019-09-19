Park Presidio Capital Maintains Stake in Wabtec (WAB); Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $385,086

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.89. About 187,124 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.65 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 238,407 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling reported 0% stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 914,330 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 17,170 shares. 726,996 were accumulated by Capital Guardian Tru. Clean Yield has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 3,672 are held by Charter Trust. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Company owns 5,270 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Lc reported 27,935 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 323,339 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 7,316 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 0.85% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation reported 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 63,189 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.