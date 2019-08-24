Park Presidio Capital Lowered Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Shares Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lifted by $722,256 Its Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,589 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, up from 54,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 812,233 shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Management Company reported 13,870 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 25.75M shares. State Street reported 13.29M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company invested in 667 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,519 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 1.07 million shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Summit Secs Gru has 17,400 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Stack Mngmt invested in 91,001 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset has 163,301 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc holds 0.3% or 9,021 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 931 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Geode Llc stated it has 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,570 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 381,633 shares to 17.13M shares, valued at $927.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 12,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,823 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

