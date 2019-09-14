Park Presidio Capital Lowered Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $24.44 Million as Market Value Declined; Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $318,201

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 56.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 7,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 5,955 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 13,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56M shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assoc invested in 0.05% or 13,500 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,550 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 14,200 are held by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,806 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 13,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 331,641 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 117,035 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 62,365 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 91,382 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has invested 0.17% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 25,729 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 251,934 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $75.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For A Breakout In LKQ Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Yelp, LKQ, and Azul Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85,442 shares to 389,969 shares, valued at $21.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.68M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Company invested in 38,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa invested in 0.01% or 55,334 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.98% or 5.77M shares in its portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 409 shares. Bluestein R H Communication holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 87,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 30,718 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 353,537 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 36,000 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 29,239 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 228,700 are owned by Panagora Asset Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.