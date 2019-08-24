Park Presidio Capital Lifted Its Visa (V) Position by $19.50 Million; Harding Loevner LP Increased Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 7857.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 9.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 10.08M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.90 million, up from 126,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 721,313 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18M shares to 6.94 million shares, valued at $196.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.37% or 8,345 shares. 13,875 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Moreover, Central Asset Investments And Mgmt Holdg (Hk) Limited has 1.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,900 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 3.91M shares. Frontier Inv Management owns 3.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 314,452 shares. Bankshares holds 602,227 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 4,843 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank invested in 126,100 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Welch Group Ltd Liability Co holds 5,704 shares. Curbstone Financial owns 5,134 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Tradition Capital Ltd Com owns 3,508 shares. The Maine-based Portland Glob Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Century has 12.19M shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 2,567 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.