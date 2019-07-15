Park Presidio Capital Increases Stake in Lkq (LKQ); As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Rose, Chemical Bank Cut by $438,216 Its Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 609,325 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $203.55. About 499,389 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 24,175 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,477 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc invested in 10,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Garrison Bradford Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 18,900 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0% or 16,789 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 2,641 shares in its portfolio. 3.06 million were accumulated by New South Cap Incorporated. 537 are held by Sun Life Finance Inc. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 13,762 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Dean Investment Ltd Co has 0.59% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Suntrust Banks stated it has 25,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 27,024 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 17.79 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.