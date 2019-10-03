Park Presidio Capital Increased Owens Corning New (OC) Holding By $14.61 Million; Barr E S & Co Lowered Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding

Barr E S & Co decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 11,504 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Barr E S & Co holds 569,176 shares with $27.20 million value, down from 580,680 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt now has $53.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.11M shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 23.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 251,934 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $75.77 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 638,283 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker accumulated 0.02% or 10,092 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 66,540 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 10,346 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,084 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.46% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 90,000 are owned by Dsam Prns (London) Ltd. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 567,105 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability owns 12,751 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 8,106 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 4,735 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 247,731 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.4% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -0.51% below currents $60.31 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America.

Among 4 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $6900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 22.03% above currents $50.71 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 27 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by TD Securities. Citigroup maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating.