Park Presidio Capital Increased Owens Corning New (OC) Holding by $14.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding Increased by Newport Asia Llc

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 251,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 1.28M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank & owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 0% stake. Old Fincl Bank In has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 85,419 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Victory Management invested in 0.46% or 3.90 million shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Putnam Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,260 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 113,859 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 58,048 shares. Fjarde Ap has 7,592 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,776 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 64,844 shares. Carroll Financial Associate invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Bamco Ny holds 133,114 shares. Nomura holds 40,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 975,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $29.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

