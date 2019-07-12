Park Presidio Capital Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Trimmed by $13.38 Million; At&T (T) Holder Annex Advisory Services Raised Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 6.79 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29,308 shares to 3,779 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,771 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack has 1.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hennessy Advsr stated it has 170,160 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Meridian Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 103,493 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.65% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 2.94% or 137,866 shares. Community Services Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citigroup owns 6.21 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 131,996 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68,013 shares. M invested in 132,923 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 19.84 million shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Co accumulated 0.7% or 69,500 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $57.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R had sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76M. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.