Park Presidio Capital Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Has Raised by $2.80 Million as Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ctc Upped Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.21. About 2.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 927,387 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 303,304 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 9,312 shares. Prudential has invested 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Professional Advisory Incorporated accumulated 1.96% or 342,963 shares. Horizon Invests owns 7,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Lc has invested 1.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 0.03% or 250,902 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt accumulated 81,871 shares. North Run LP stated it has 3.89% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The North Carolina-based Atria Investments has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 2.94M are owned by Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 171,860 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Pnc Serv Group has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa stated it has 39,620 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,240 were reported by Duncker Streett. 13,357 are held by Signature Est Inv Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mar Vista Ltd Liability reported 64,133 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. 1,321 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp owns 50,000 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 23,206 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,453 shares. 45,916 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Sonata Cap Group Incorporated reported 1,725 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited has 4.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,395 shares. Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 4,850 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 580 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,881 shares.