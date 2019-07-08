Park Presidio Capital Holding in Lkq (LKQ) Has Boosted by $2.80 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $421,560

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 63,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.73M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Charles de Vaulx Buys 4 Stocks for IVA Worldwide Fund – GuruFocus.com” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Highland Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bright Rock Capital Ltd invested 0.47% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 97,126 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 420,277 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Regions Finance, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,077 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement has 13,762 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest holds 0.07% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 827,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Co reported 8,263 shares. Smithfield has 2,640 shares. Columbus Circle holds 398,217 shares. Professional Advisory Serv invested in 342,963 shares or 1.96% of the stock.