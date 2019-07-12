Park Presidio Capital Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Lowered by $9.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Market Valuation Declined While Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 5.22 million shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 42,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,338 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 55,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 91,605 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 13,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 17,754 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Westwood Il accumulated 0.08% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 418,956 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 408,769 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 30,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,827 shares. Virginia-based Akre Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Swiss Bancorporation owns 63,200 shares. Moreover, Awm Inv Company Inc has 0.18% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 60,000 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 50,600 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primo Water to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy â€¦ According to Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Primo Water (PRMW) CEO Matt Sheehan on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 55.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 2.02M shares to 10.99M shares, valued at $352.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 335,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares. 10,000 shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann, worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14. Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Lc has 12,145 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt reported 0.63% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 0.13% stake. Mirae Asset Glob stated it has 101,136 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability owns 12,488 shares. Pathstone Family Office owns 24 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 268 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 21,075 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 42,463 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 87,138 shares. Johnson Gru reported 2,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,989 were reported by Nuveen Asset. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.76M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Chem Bancorp holds 0.08% or 11,048 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is MercadoLibre a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fast-Aging Global Population a Boon for These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fast Retailing quarterly profit disappoints on Uniqlo weakness at home – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “IPOs are one of the hottest trades of the year, doubling the market’s return – CNBC” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EFI and Memjet Establish Partnership for Fast, High-Quality Digital Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.