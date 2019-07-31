Park Presidio Capital Has Upped Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $2.80 Million; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Rose, Jana Partners Lifted Holding by $38.32 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 3.39 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 2.42M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny invested in 119,967 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 44,907 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.10 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 97,126 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Co reported 10,300 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 0.1% or 2.18M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.17% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Steadfast Cap Lp has invested 1.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Orrstown Financial Ser Inc holds 0.1% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 42,479 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,000 shares. 100,000 are owned by Nokota Mngmt L P. Check Capital Management Ca owns 1.90M shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 497,324 shares. Gradient Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3,916 shares. Jennison Associates Lc reported 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Farmers Bank owns 0.09% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 6,148 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 257,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.13% or 13,448 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 173,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd holds 12,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hexavest Inc holds 6,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 17,659 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Communications Incorporated invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fayez Sarofim And invested in 9,766 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).