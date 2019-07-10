Park Presidio Capital Has Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding; Sarbit Advisory Services Trimmed Its Imax (IMAX) Position by $12.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 66,524 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 177,022 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX to go big in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hit or Flop? What to Expect When IMAX Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on October 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Says Sony Should ‘Think About’ Acquiring IMAX – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.53 million for 23.01 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

