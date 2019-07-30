Park Presidio Capital Has Upped Holding in Owens Corning New (OC) by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder American Century Companies Has Lifted Position

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 99,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 179,266 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016)

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 392,441 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9,939 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 64,300 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 6,925 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Legal General Gru Inc Public Lc has 310,122 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 6.31 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,555 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 695 shares stake. 5,118 were reported by Comerica Bank. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 616,479 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,402 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 293,726 shares to 359,280 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,613 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity.