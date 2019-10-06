Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake by $39.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 250 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Ltd. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 763,383 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Texas Yale owns 11,940 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 479 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,930 shares. 4,374 are owned by Qci Asset Incorporated Ny. Thomasville National Bank holds 18,605 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.26% or 1.08M shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.37% or 1.76M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Zacks Investment stated it has 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 2.91M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Rothschild Il holds 0.41% or 76,042 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

