Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $24.44 Million; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shares Declined, Lubar & Company Lowered Its Position

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.43M shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 3.56 million shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 143 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com. Loews stated it has 400,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 10,816 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs invested in 358,391 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl invested in 0.02% or 474,672 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 158 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 19,905 shares. Hallmark Management Inc owns 409,712 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. New South Management Incorporated holds 2.93 million shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Natl Bank Usa has invested 0.15% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 62,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 172,851 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 16,949 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $69.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 14.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98 million for 26.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.