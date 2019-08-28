Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Stock Value Rose; Modera Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 979,716 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 2.08 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $57.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Montag A & has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2,564 are held by Old Dominion Cap. Sit Invest Associates holds 0.01% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.12% or 18,845 shares. 13,207 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc. 73,191 are owned by Churchill Management Corp. Tradewinds Management Lc invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company invested in 53,728 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Carroll Assocs reported 0.01% stake. Brinker Cap owns 41,637 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.06% or 3,263 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 515,347 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech accumulated 732,707 shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Gru reported 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 15,288 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & has 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,916 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9.58M shares. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,206 shares. Hamlin Lc invested in 3.74% or 681,207 shares. Stewart Patten Llc holds 2.94% or 130,908 shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 2.63% or 288,569 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,030 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 347,968 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 600,549 shares. Family holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,280 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Co invested 4.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hudock Cap Limited holds 0.98% or 22,083 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.