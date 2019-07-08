Park Presidio Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Visa (V) by $19.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Cut Its Stake by $10.97 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 138,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,572 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39 million, down from 835,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 76,957 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.86. About 663,638 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.47 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

