Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Valuation Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Increased Its Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $1.28 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 27,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,768 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 936,737 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 313,636 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cwm holds 489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability invested in 3.59 million shares. 106,490 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability. Sfmg Llc holds 0.03% or 4,250 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 2.07M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca invested in 49,569 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Parkside Natl Bank And invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,650 shares. 1.83 million are held by Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,305 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 96,506 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 184 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Ups Ante with 16TB Capacity Storage Solutions (revised) – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate Stock Falls Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renovo and Seagate work together to develop next generation data management solutions for autonomous vehicles – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,113 shares to 9,406 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,379 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tractor Supply declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Eagle (AEO) Rewards Shareholders With More Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Michaels (MIK) Withstand Tariff & Margin-Related Woes? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 186,448 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 829,668 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 13 shares. Shellback Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 215,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fdx Advsr Inc owns 4,715 shares. Livingston Group Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management) holds 5,797 shares. Amer Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.13% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 5,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,155 shares. Van Berkom And Associates holds 0.04% or 12,938 shares. 5,429 are held by Contravisory Inv Management.