Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Shares Rose; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised Novagold Res (NG) Holding by $2.78 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 1.11M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $98.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.40M shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 21.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.08 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. The insider LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company holds 669,811 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 362,049 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 5.72% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 13,715 shares. First Bank & Trust has 0.66% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 66,939 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,348 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bancorp stated it has 11,048 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 554,965 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 16,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 282,936 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability invested in 28.08% or 666,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).