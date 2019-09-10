Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Position by $2.99 Million; Share Price Rose; As Thor Inds Com (THO) Market Value Declined, Bridges Investment Management Boosted Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34 million, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $187.04. About 6.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Sandberg warns of more Facebook privacy scandals; 16/04/2018 – Philippines complains Facebook fact-checkers are biased; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 79.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 9,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 350,632 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has published an informational blog post about how its app collects and uses background location data from smartphones – Live Trading News” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Maverick Cap Ltd has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,920 shares. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 6,008 shares. 13,556 were reported by Ancora Advisors Llc. Lateef Invest Lp stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Resources holds 0.19% or 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Commercial Bank has invested 1.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc reported 20,448 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,725 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Clal Insurance Enter Holdings reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.09% stake. Secor Cap LP owns 11,610 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 54,804 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial owns 4,415 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.27% or 6,784 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & owns 1,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voya Investment Mngmt holds 30,342 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 6,744 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited holds 4,067 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 11,583 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Blackrock accumulated 4.63 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 22 shares. Acg Wealth holds 6,707 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0.86% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Colorado-based Asset has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Callahan Advisors Lc holds 0.33% or 28,815 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,660 shares to 16,390 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,784 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE).