Park Presidio Capital Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Position as Shares Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Holding

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $22.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1845.1. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.36% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 2.39 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $181.38 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $69.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf by 29,845 shares to 73,233 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.28 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.