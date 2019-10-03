Park Presidio Capital Decreased Its Visa (V) Holding by $39.79 Million; Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Share Value Rose While Sound Shore Management Has Cut by $34.28 Million Its Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.87. About 6.72 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 346,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 1.31 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $30.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.22 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 14,050 shares to 24,750 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 111,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35 million for 34.98 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.