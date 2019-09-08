Park Presidio Capital Decreased Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $24.30 Million; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Increased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $2.00 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 2,665 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 337 shares. Waddell & Reed accumulated 695,181 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 88,221 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 80,526 shares. Mackenzie holds 49,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.5% stake. Dubuque Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jabodon Pt Com accumulated 11,202 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 149 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 6,295 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 14,908 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Company reported 57,251 shares stake. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 61,290 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 18,845 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc stated it has 5,866 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 62,822 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 103,731 shares. The Washington-based Washington Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Basswood Cap Limited Liability Co owns 146,883 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 40,171 shares. Shelton accumulated 0.01% or 285 shares. Community National Bank Na invested in 150 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,538 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 35 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 355 shares.

