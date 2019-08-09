Park Presidio Capital Cut Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $24.30 Million; Coresite Realty Reit (COR) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $493,805 as Share Price Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 1.25 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (COR) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company's stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 79,840 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 17,270 shares to 40,929 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,161 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CoreSite Realty Corp: This Stock Could Double Again – Seeking Alpha" on March 07, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Co invested in 65,964 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,184 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 49,541 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 43,676 shares stake. Adelante Cap Lc holds 1.18% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 224,925 shares. Amer Assets Mgmt Ltd Llc has 30,000 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 3,420 are owned by Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company. Green Street Ltd Llc has 40,500 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 259 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Mairs And Power reported 1.08 million shares. Regions owns 1,742 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has 22,850 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier" on July 30, 2019

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $83.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.