Park Presidio Capital Continues to Hold Position in Owens Corning New (OC); Gfs Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 251,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 1.93M shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 20,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 06/04/2018 – The comments come after Facebook admitted that 87 million users were affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach, more than previously suggested; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Owens Corning (OC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 200,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).