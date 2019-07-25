Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)’s Financial Results Comparing With HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) and HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 33 0.24 N/A 4.42 7.82 HD Supply Holdings Inc. 42 1.13 N/A 2.15 19.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HD Supply Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 26.4% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival HD Supply Holdings Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and HD Supply Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 26.98%. Meanwhile, HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $46.75, while its potential upside is 15.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. looks more robust than HD Supply Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares and 99.5% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares. 22.3% are Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -0.69% -5.64% 4.15% -5.95% -14.25% 12.74% HD Supply Holdings Inc. -3.33% -2.94% -1.02% 10.71% 7.46% 14.34%

For the past year Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Summary

HD Supply Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.