Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) and Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) have been rivals in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 33 0.25 N/A 4.42 7.82 Anixter International Inc. 58 0.23 N/A 4.70 12.32

Demonstrates Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Anixter International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Anixter International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than Anixter International Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Anixter International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% Anixter International Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anixter International Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Anixter International Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anixter International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Anixter International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Anixter International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Anixter International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 87.4%. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Anixter International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -0.69% -5.64% 4.15% -5.95% -14.25% 12.74% Anixter International Inc. -3.96% -4.66% -5.14% -14.89% -9.07% 6.65%

For the past year Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Anixter International Inc.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.