Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Reaches $26.06 52-Week Low; Cqs Cayman LP Boosted By $11.41 Million Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding

The stock of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.71 target or 9.00% below today’s $26.06 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $329.19 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $23.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.63M less. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 15,259 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – MAINTAINING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE AT $3.55 – $3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS WAS $2.30, UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 11.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 456,240 shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 4.48M shares with $113.93 million value, up from 4.03 million last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $13.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 1.05 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $803,761 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $125,414 were bought by CRAWFORD EDWARD F on Wednesday, June 12. WERT JAMES W also bought $69,057 worth of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0% or 8,540 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 110,917 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 592,793 shares. 26,650 were reported by Boston Advsrs Ltd Com. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 388,819 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 12,734 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 913,725 shares. Foundry Prns Lc holds 117,705 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 75,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Among 2 analysts covering Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Park-Ohio Holdings has $40 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35’s average target is 34.31% above currents $26.06 stock price. Park-Ohio Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 12. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $329.19 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 5.92 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Altice Usa Inc stake by 976,000 shares to 498,510 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) stake by 20.60M shares and now owns 13.92M shares. Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was reduced too.

