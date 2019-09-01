Park Ohio Hldgs Com (PKOH) Shareholder Teton Advisors Raised Its Position by $438,400 as Market Value Declined; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.31 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 18,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 326,107 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25M, down from 344,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (PKOH) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 209,431 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 195,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 28,259 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.04 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 163,900 shares to 8.75 million shares, valued at $97.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 84,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares to 225,416 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,440 shares, and cut its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $803,761 activity. WERT JAMES W bought $69,057 worth of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PKOH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Com Ma reported 40,973 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% or 49,330 shares in its portfolio. Private Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 681,009 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0.02% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) or 7,150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 75,000 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 190 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 8,540 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prns Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 117,705 shares. 414,800 are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company owns 2,552 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 592,793 shares. State Street owns 163,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).