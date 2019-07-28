Park Natl (PRK) Stock Price Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Position by $635,534; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.08M shares traded or 66.75% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 6,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 16,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 39,847 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 878,300 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc invested in 0.23% or 75,140 shares. 10,967 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 3,019 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 102,613 are owned by Gam Ag. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 454,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 251,226 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 27,728 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0% or 285,347 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated holds 144,385 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0.14% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares to 69,617 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 16,316 shares to 44,910 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 409,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).