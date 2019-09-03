Park Natl (PRK) Holding Raised by Park Circle Co; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Boosted Position by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1815.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,626 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $160.7. About 431,875 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 8,315 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Park National Corporation to add Judd and Ramser to board of directors – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carolina Alliance Bank joins Park National organization – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Corporation appoints David Trautman as Chairman and Matthew Miller as President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,485 shares to 4,347 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA) by 3,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).