Park Natl (PRK) Holder Park Circle Co Raised Stake by $470,000; Viasat (VSAT) Share Value Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Stake

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 16,789 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 178,817 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC also sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Southeastern Asset Tn accumulated 1.98M shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40 shares. Fincl Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank owns 103,224 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 5,531 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 22,237 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 139,917 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co owns 82,261 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 74,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Prudential has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).