Park Natl (PRK) Holder Park Circle Co Has Raised Its Position by $470,000 as Share Value Declined; Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Stake Has Upped by Continental Advisors Llc

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 429.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 264,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 631,098 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDR); 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282454 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT316; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282457 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT137; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 33,368 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carolina Alliance Bank joins Park National organization – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carolina Alliance announces plan to join Park National organization in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Park National Corporation to add Judd and Ramser to board of directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Bank announces plan to welcome NewDominion Bank into organization in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2018.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 372,971 shares to 417,029 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,179 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IVZ).