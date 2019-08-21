Park National Upped Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $3.58 Million; Keybank National Association Continues to Hold Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 181.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 67,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 104,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 37,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 16.38 million shares traded or 166.99% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,981 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 33,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $285.71. About 1.29 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Serv Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Assetmark has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Connors Investor Ser accumulated 1.44% or 198,090 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability invested 2.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Evercore Wealth Management Lc owns 1.25 million shares. 725,176 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hsbc Hldg Pcl stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 1.66% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lynch & Associate In owns 48,215 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 29,922 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cibc has 165,518 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc reported 9,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma owns 0.96% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 135,433 shares. Burns J W & New York holds 0.09% or 6,955 shares in its portfolio.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 16,472 shares to 17,632 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,544 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,330 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 0.7% or 34,725 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspiriant Ltd Llc owns 2,993 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 933 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Azimuth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,128 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 44,342 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Btr Cap Management reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Violich Cap Mgmt holds 3,125 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. First Republic Inv Management reported 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or stated it has 2,700 shares. Rafferty Asset reported 0.04% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,625 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,033 shares to 639,830 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,617 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).