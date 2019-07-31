Park National Upped Its Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as Stock Value Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Emerson Electric (EMR) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 2.29 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Park National Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 16,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 136,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.38M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,468 shares to 17,743 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 35,754 shares to 189,832 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.